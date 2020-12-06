No. 16 Arkansas 83, No. 4 Baylor 78

BAYLOR (2-1)
Smith 7-13 2-4 16, Egbo 2-6 2-2 6, Trinity Oliver 2-6 0-2 4, Richards 4-8 0-2 8, Ursin 5-10 2-2 14, Bickle 1-4 0-0 2, Carrington 8-16 6-6 24, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-3 0-0 0, Gusters 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-71 12-18 78
ARKANSAS (5-1)
Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 4-14 5-5 16, Dungee 6-13 10-12 22, Ramirez 7-14 7-8 23, Slocum 3-9 8-12 14, Barnum 0-4 0-2 0, Davis 4-7 0-0 8, Mason 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 30-39 83
|Baylor
|19
|17
|21
|21
|—
|78
|Arkansas
|19
|19
|26
|19
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-15 (Oliver 0-1, Ursin 2-3, Bickle 0-3, Carrington 2-7, Andrews 0-1), Arkansas 5-20 (Thomas 0-1, Daniels 3-8, Dungee 0-4, Ramirez 2-3, Davis 0-1, Mason 0-3). Assists_Baylor 24 (Richards 8), Arkansas 5 (Slocum 2). Fouled Out_Baylor Egbo, Carrington, Andrews. Rebounds_Baylor 51 (Carrington 3-5), Arkansas 38 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls_Baylor 30, Arkansas 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,633.
