No. 16 Michigan 92, Wisconsin 49

WISCONSIN (3-3)
Lewis 3-8 3-3 9, Stapleton 3-6 0-0 6, Hilliard 4-12 1-3 9, Moschkau 2-5 1-1 6, Pospisilova 1-8 1-2 3, Mathiason 0-0 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-4 0-0 0, Luehring 1-4 0-0 3, Djurstrom 1-2 0-0 2, Douglass 0-4 0-0 0, Schramek 3-8 1-2 9, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 7-11 49
MICHIGAN (6-0)
Hailey Brown 4-11 0-0 8, Hillmon 8-14 6-8 22, Leigha Brown 9-14 5-9 26, Dilk 6-10 2-2 15, Johnson 6-12 0-0 13, Kiser 2-6 2-2 8, Rauch 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-68 15-21 92
|Wisconsin
|15
|12
|13
|9
|—
|49
|Michigan
|29
|19
|29
|15
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-12 (Moschkau 1-3, Pospisilova 0-2, Stauffacher 0-1, Luehring 1-3, Schramek 2-3), Michigan 7-17 (Brown 0-4, Brown 3-5, Dilk 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Kiser 2-3, Rauch 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 6 (Hilliard 3), Michigan 18 (Dilk 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Hilliard 3-3), Michigan 50 (Hillmon 6-11). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Michigan 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6.
