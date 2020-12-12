No. 16 North Carolina 73, NC Central 67

NC CENTRAL (1-2)
Kabeya 0-0 0-0 0, Fennell 4-8 2-2 11, Keyser 9-18 0-0 19, Moultrie 4-6 0-0 10, Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Whatley 4-7 3-4 13, Melvin 2-3 2-2 6, Maxwell 1-5 0-0 2, Graves 0-3 0-0 0, Palmer 1-3 0-0 3, Ayetey 1-1 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 7-8 67.
NORTH CAROLINA (3-2)
Brooks 1-3 3-4 5, Bacot 6-7 7-10 19, Davis 2-10 2-2 6, Love 4-9 4-5 12, Black 1-3 1-2 3, Sharpe 4-8 4-4 12, Platek 4-6 1-1 11, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, Kessler 1-2 3-3 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 25-31 73.
Halftime_North Carolina 30-28. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 8-19 (Moultrie 2-4, Whatley 2-4, Ayetey 1-1, Fennell 1-1, Keyser 1-3, Palmer 1-3, Graves 0-1, Maxwell 0-2), North Carolina 2-15 (Platek 2-3, Johnson 0-1, Kessler 0-1, Walton 0-1, Black 0-2, Love 0-2, Davis 0-5). Fouled Out_Moultrie. Rebounds_NC Central 21 (Keyser 5), North Carolina 34 (Bacot 11). Assists_NC Central 14 (Perkins, Whatley 4), North Carolina 13 (Love 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 23, North Carolina 15.
