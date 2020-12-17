On Air: Encounter
No. 16 Northwestern 70, Purdue 54

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:43 pm
NORTHWESTERN (3-0)

Mott 0-4 0-0 0, Burton 9-17 6-6 27, Hamilton 4-8 2-3 10, Pulliam 3-16 4-4 10, Wood 5-10 1-1 11, Shaw 3-4 0-3 6, Hartman 1-2 0-0 3, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Satterwhite 1-3 0-0 3, McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 13-17 70

PURDUE (3-2)

Diagne 5-7 3-5 13, Farquhar 3-6 1-2 7, Layden 2-3 0-0 5, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Traylor 3-9 2-2 9, Gony 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-4 0-0 0, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 1-2 0-0 2, Hardin 2-8 2-2 7, Shaya Kyle 3-4 1-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-49 9-14 54

Northwestern 22 18 19 11 70
Purdue 13 16 14 11 54

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-19 (Mott 0-1, Burton 3-6, Hamilton 0-2, Pulliam 0-6, Hartman 1-1, Satterwhite 1-3), Purdue 3-16 (Layden 1-2, Moore 0-2, Traylor 1-4, Grant 0-2, Hardin 1-6). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Burton 3), Purdue 14 (Traylor 3). Fouled Out_Purdue Farquhar. Rebounds_Northwestern 33 (Shaw 5-9), Purdue 34 (Diagne 2-9). Total Fouls_Northwestern 15, Purdue 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_164.

