No. 16 UNC squares off against NC Central

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:45 pm
1 min read
      

NC Central (1-2) vs. No. 16 North Carolina (3-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina hosts NC Central in an early season matchup. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. North Carolina lost 93-80 to Iowa on Tuesday, while NC Central came up short in a 78-71 game at Coastal Carolina on Monday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: NC Central has depended on senior leadership while North Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Eagles, seniors . In the other locker room, freshmen Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe have combined to account for 60 percent of North Carolina’s scoring this season.CLUTCH C.J.: C.J. Keyser has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 43.4 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 17.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

