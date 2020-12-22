No. 16 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40

WILLIAM & MARY (2-3)

Blair 1-5 4-4 6, Harvey 2-4 0-0 4, Covington 3-7 4-4 12, Kochera 4-13 0-1 8, Loewe 2-10 1-1 5, Wight 1-4 0-0 2, Milkereit 1-7 0-0 3, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Ayesa 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 9-10 40.

VIRGINIA (4-1)

Hauser 3-7 0-0 9, Huff 4-7 0-0 9, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Murphy 6-9 0-1 15, Woldetensae 1-4 2-2 5, Morsell 3-6 0-0 6, Shedrick 3-6 4-5 10, Beekman 3-6 0-0 6, McKoy 1-3 1-2 3, Abdur-Rahim 0-0 2-2 2, Caffaro 0-0 2-2 2, McCorkle 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Katstra 1-1 0-0 3, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-14 76.

Halftime_Virginia 36-14. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 3-17 (Covington 2-3, Milkereit 1-3, Blair 0-2, Loewe 0-4, Kochera 0-5), Virginia 9-26 (Murphy 3-6, Hauser 3-7, Katstra 1-1, Huff 1-2, Woldetensae 1-4, Beekman 0-1, Clark 0-1, McKoy 0-2, Morsell 0-2). Fouled Out_Wight. Rebounds_William & Mary 23 (Wight 7), Virginia 30 (Shedrick 7). Assists_William & Mary 6 (Loewe 4), Virginia 16 (Clark, Beekman 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Virginia 9. A_250 (14,593).

