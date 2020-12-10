No. 17 Northwestern 93, E. Illinois 57

E. ILLINOIS (2-3)
Litwiller 5-9 0-0 13, Wahl 3-9 2-2 8, Arthofer 2-4 0-0 5, Pace 2-5 3-4 8, Washington 2-6 0-2 5, Hughes 0-3 0-0 0, Mishler 2-2 0-0 5, Schumann 0-2 0-0 0, Steele 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 3-5 0-0 9, Maulucci 0-2 1-2 1, Stafford 0-1 1-2 1, Vinson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 7-12 57
NORTHWESTERN (1-0)
Shaw 6-8 1-2 13, Burton 8-12 3-3 21, Hamilton 3-10 4-4 11, Pulliam 6-11 4-6 18, Wood 5-10 4-5 14, Hartman 2-4 0-0 4, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 1-2 2-4 4, Satterwhite 1-3 0-0 2, McWilliams 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Mott 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 20-26 93
|E. Illinois
|16
|6
|12
|23
|—
|57
|Northwestern
|27
|26
|15
|25
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 10-19 (Litwiller 3-4, Arthofer 1-1, Pace 1-4, Washington 1-3, Mishler 1-1, Schumann 0-1, Cameron 3-4, Maulucci 0-1), Northwestern 5-13 (Burton 2-3, Hamilton 1-3, Pulliam 2-5, Satterwhite 0-1, McWilliams 0-1). Assists_E. Illinois 15 (Arthofer 4), Northwestern 19 (Burton 6). Fouled Out_E. Illinois Steele. Rebounds_E. Illinois 28 (Litwiller 3-4), Northwestern 35 (Shaw 4-7). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 23, Northwestern 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
