Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 17 Northwestern 93, E. Illinois 57

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (2-3)

Litwiller 5-9 0-0 13, Wahl 3-9 2-2 8, Arthofer 2-4 0-0 5, Pace 2-5 3-4 8, Washington 2-6 0-2 5, Hughes 0-3 0-0 0, Mishler 2-2 0-0 5, Schumann 0-2 0-0 0, Steele 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 3-5 0-0 9, Maulucci 0-2 1-2 1, Stafford 0-1 1-2 1, Vinson 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 7-12 57

NORTHWESTERN (1-0)

Shaw 6-8 1-2 13, Burton 8-12 3-3 21, Hamilton 3-10 4-4 11, Pulliam 6-11 4-6 18, Wood 5-10 4-5 14, Hartman 2-4 0-0 4, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 1-2 2-4 4, Satterwhite 1-3 0-0 2, McWilliams 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Mott 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 20-26 93

E. Illinois 16 6 12 23 57
Northwestern 27 26 15 25 93

3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 10-19 (Litwiller 3-4, Arthofer 1-1, Pace 1-4, Washington 1-3, Mishler 1-1, Schumann 0-1, Cameron 3-4, Maulucci 0-1), Northwestern 5-13 (Burton 2-3, Hamilton 1-3, Pulliam 2-5, Satterwhite 0-1, McWilliams 0-1). Assists_E. Illinois 15 (Arthofer 4), Northwestern 19 (Burton 6). Fouled Out_E. Illinois Steele. Rebounds_E. Illinois 28 (Litwiller 3-4), Northwestern 35 (Shaw 4-7). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 23, Northwestern 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists