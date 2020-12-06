Trending:
No. 17 Oregon St. 70, Colorado 53

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 10:36 pm
COLORADO (2-2)

Tuitele 2-7 2-2 7, Finau 1-4 0-0 2, Hollingshed 8-20 4-6 21, Knight 1-2 0-2 2, Sherrod 3-13 0-0 7, Jank 0-3 0-0 0, Whittaker 2-7 5-6 9, Kulinska 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 2-2 0-0 4, Buford 0-3 0-0 0, Formann 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 12-18 53

OREGON ST. (3-0)

Corosdale 1-5 1-2 4, Jones 1-2 1-2 3, Mack 3-8 2-2 11, Goforth 4-11 2-4 11, Goodman 8-13 4-4 24, Mitrovic 2-5 1-4 5, Subasic 2-3 0-0 4, Simmons 2-4 3-4 8, Faustino 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 14-22 70

Colorado 15 11 13 14 53
Oregon St. 20 14 22 14 70

3-Point Goals_Colorado 3-20 (Tuitele 1-1, Finau 0-2, Hollingshed 1-6, Sherrod 1-4, Jank 0-1, Whittaker 0-1, Buford 0-2, Formann 0-3), Oregon St. 10-27 (Corosdale 1-4, Mack 3-6, Goforth 1-4, Goodman 4-8, Mitrovic 0-1, Simmons 1-1, Samuel 0-3). Assists_Colorado 14 (Knight 4), Oregon St. 18 (Corosdale 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 38 (Team 4-7), Oregon St. 45 (Mitrovic 3-12). Total Fouls_Colorado 26, Oregon St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

