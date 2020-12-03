No. 17 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80

SAN FRANCISCO (0-2)
Kostic 2-6 0-0 4, Hoskova 0-2 0-0 0, Krimili 7-10 6-7 27, Langer 2-4 2-2 8, Rathbun 0-2 3-4 3, Nielacna 7-15 2-4 18, Vigil 1-6 0-0 3, Galic 5-13 0-0 12, Vaalavirta 0-2 0-0 0, Persson 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 13-17 80
OREGON ST. (2-0)
Corosdale 3-7 0-0 8, Jones 5-9 9-10 19, Mack 2-6 2-2 6, Goforth 7-11 8-12 24, Goodman 6-11 2-6 14, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Subasic 1-5 1-2 4, Simmons 4-6 0-1 10, Faustino 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 1-4 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 24-37 89
|San Francisco
|26
|17
|17
|20
|—
|80
|Oregon St.
|19
|16
|28
|26
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_San Francisco 15-33 (Kostic 0-1, Krimili 7-10, Langer 2-3, Nielacna 2-4, Vigil 1-4, Galic 2-8, Persson 1-3), Oregon St. 7-20 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 0-2, Goforth 2-3, Goodman 0-4, Subasic 1-3, Simmons 2-3). Assists_San Francisco 17 (Krimili 5), Oregon St. 21 (Mack 7). Fouled Out_San Francisco Rathbun. Rebounds_San Francisco 38 (Team 3-5), Oregon St. 44 (Jones 3-12). Total Fouls_San Francisco 26, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
