Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 17 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 8:00 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (0-2)

Kostic 2-6 0-0 4, Hoskova 0-2 0-0 0, Krimili 7-10 6-7 27, Langer 2-4 2-2 8, Rathbun 0-2 3-4 3, Nielacna 7-15 2-4 18, Vigil 1-6 0-0 3, Galic 5-13 0-0 12, Vaalavirta 0-2 0-0 0, Persson 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-65 13-17 80

OREGON ST. (2-0)

Corosdale 3-7 0-0 8, Jones 5-9 9-10 19, Mack 2-6 2-2 6, Goforth 7-11 8-12 24, Goodman 6-11 2-6 14, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Subasic 1-5 1-2 4, Simmons 4-6 0-1 10, Faustino 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 1-4 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-62 24-37 89

San Francisco 26 17 17 20 80
Oregon St. 19 16 28 26 89

3-Point Goals_San Francisco 15-33 (Kostic 0-1, Krimili 7-10, Langer 2-3, Nielacna 2-4, Vigil 1-4, Galic 2-8, Persson 1-3), Oregon St. 7-20 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 0-2, Goforth 2-3, Goodman 0-4, Subasic 1-3, Simmons 2-3). Assists_San Francisco 17 (Krimili 5), Oregon St. 21 (Mack 7). Fouled Out_San Francisco Rathbun. Rebounds_San Francisco 38 (Team 3-5), Oregon St. 44 (Jones 3-12). Total Fouls_San Francisco 26, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service