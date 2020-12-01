On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS (2-0)

Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Sims 1-5 6-8 8, Coleman 6-11 2-2 16, A.Jones 5-16 0-0 12, Ramey 3-11 6-6 13, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 6, Hamm 2-4 0-0 4, K.Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Liddell 0-1 1-3 1, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 15-19 66.

INDIANA (2-0)

Jackson-Davis 5-12 7-9 17, Thompson 1-5 2-4 4, Durham 2-7 4-5 8, Franklin 2-7 1-2 6, Phinisee 0-4 3-4 3, Galloway 0-3 2-2 2, Hunter 1-4 1-3 4, Lander 0-4 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 20-29 44.

Halftime_Texas 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Texas 7-25 (Cunningham 2-3, Coleman 2-5, A.Jones 2-10, Ramey 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Brown 0-3), Indiana 2-10 (Hunter 1-2, Franklin 1-4, Galloway 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Lander 0-2). Fouled Out_Brown, K.Jones. Rebounds_Texas 45 (Cunningham 11), Indiana 29 (Franklin 7). Assists_Texas 13 (Cunningham 4), Indiana 6 (Durham 2). Total Fouls_Texas 28, Indiana 18.

