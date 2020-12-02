On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 17 Texas 69, No. 14 North Carolina 67

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 6:23 pm
TEXAS (3-0)

Brown 3-9 3-4 10, Sims 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 9-16 1-2 22, A.Jones 1-7 2-2 5, Ramey 5-17 1-2 13, K.Jones 4-5 3-3 12, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 3, Hamm 1-2 0-0 2, Liddell 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-60 10-14 69.

NORTH CAROLINA (3-0)

Brooks 7-12 4-7 18, Bacot 3-5 4-7 10, Davis 3-11 5-7 11, Love 2-13 1-2 5, Black 3-7 2-3 8, Sharpe 4-6 0-1 8, Kessler 1-1 2-5 4, Walton 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Platek 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 18-32 67.

Halftime_Texas 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas 9-22 (Coleman 3-6, Ramey 2-4, K.Jones 1-1, Cunningham 1-2, A.Jones 1-4, Brown 1-5), North Carolina 1-9 (Walton 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Love 0-4). Fouled Out_Hamm. Rebounds_Texas 27 (K.Jones 8), North Carolina 44 (Bacot 12). Assists_Texas 10 (Coleman, Ramey 3), North Carolina 6 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_Texas 25, North Carolina 14.

