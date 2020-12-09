Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 17 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (5-0)

Simmons 0-4 0-0 0, Kohl 0-3 1-2 1, Daniels 2-6 1-2 6, Mason 5-8 3-4 14, Miller 3-7 1-1 8, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Pleasant 1-4 0-0 2, Gayman 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 6-9 44.

TEXAS TECH (5-1)

Santos-Silva 3-5 2-4 8, Burton 2-4 0-1 4, Edwards 4-12 9-10 19, McClung 1-11 6-7 8, Peavy 1-5 0-2 2, Burnett 1-3 8-10 10, Benson 0-1 0-1 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-1 0-2 0, Goldin 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 25-37 51.

Halftime_Texas Tech 23-14. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 6-18 (McLaughlin 2-4, Allen 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Mason 1-3, Miller 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Gayman 0-2, Morris 0-2), Texas Tech 2-15 (Edwards 2-7, Agbo 0-1, Burnett 0-1, Burton 0-2, McClung 0-4). Fouled Out_Pleasant. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 24 (Kohl, Allen 4), Texas Tech 28 (Edwards 8). Assists_Abilene Christian 7 (Miller 2), Texas Tech 7 (Burton 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 30, Texas Tech 17.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships