No. 17 Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-CC 57

TEXAS A&M-CC (1-4)
Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Browne 1-3 0-0 2, Fryer 4-9 0-0 10, M.Smith 2-6 0-0 5, White 3-5 0-3 6, Bertain 3-7 3-3 12, Hairston 1-4 0-0 3, Coates 2-4 1-1 5, Myers 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 1-2 4-7 6, Laku 2-2 0-0 4, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 8-14 57.
TEXAS TECH (6-1)
Santos-Silva 5-6 2-5 12, Edwards 3-10 1-2 9, McClung 2-10 1-2 5, Peavy 6-13 0-0 12, Shannon 5-10 5-6 15, Burton 2-7 0-0 4, Burnett 0-4 5-6 5, T.Smith 1-2 3-5 5, Agbo 0-2 0-0 0, Nadolny 2-3 0-0 6, Goldin 0-0 2-2 2, Benson 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 27-68 19-30 77.
Halftime_Texas Tech 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-17 (Bertain 3-4, Fryer 2-5, Hairston 1-3, M.Smith 1-3, Coates 0-2), Texas Tech 4-17 (Nadolny 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Burton 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Shannon 0-1, T.Smith 0-1, McClung 0-2, Burnett 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 30 (Richardson 6), Texas Tech 40 (Shannon 7). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 11 (Browne 4), Texas Tech 19 (McClung 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 23, Texas Tech 14.
