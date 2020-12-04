Trending:
No. 17 Texas Tech 80, Troy 46

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 11:03 pm
TROY (1-1)

A.Burnett 2-8 0-0 5, Stampley 3-6 0-2 6, Z.Williams 3-3 1-1 7, Punter 0-5 2-2 2, Woods 5-13 2-2 13, Miles 2-5 0-0 4, Mendes 1-1 2-4 4, Waters 0-5 0-1 0, Turner 1-2 1-1 3, D.Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Pantophlet 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 8-13 46.

TEXAS TECH (2-1)

Santos-Silva 1-1 1-4 3, Edwards 4-6 2-2 14, McClung 8-13 0-0 20, Peavy 3-4 2-4 8, Shannon 4-9 5-6 13, Burton 0-1 1-2 1, N.Burnett 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 3-4 0-2 7, Nadolny 0-2 0-0 0, Agbo 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Goldin 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 28-51 13-22 80.

Halftime_Texas Tech 47-22. 3-Point Goals_Troy 2-20 (A.Burnett 1-4, Woods 1-5, Miles 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Punter 0-3, Waters 0-3, D.Williams 0-3), Texas Tech 11-19 (Edwards 4-5, McClung 4-8, Benson 1-1, Smith 1-1, N.Burnett 1-2, Agbo 0-1, Shannon 0-1). Fouled Out_Pantophlet, Nadolny. Rebounds_Troy 32 (Stampley 8), Texas Tech 28 (Santos-Silva 7). Assists_Troy 8 (Punter 3), Texas Tech 20 (McClung, Peavy 5). Total Fouls_Troy 22, Texas Tech 21.

