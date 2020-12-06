On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 17 Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:09 pm
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING ST. (1-3)

Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Christon 4-8 1-1 11, Cunningham 2-5 3-7 7, Moss 1-3 0-0 2, Woodall 0-2 0-1 0, Cobb 1-3 3-4 5, Walker 3-11 3-4 9, Randolph 0-1 1-2 1, McGee 1-2 1-1 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Ke.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Munford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 12-20 40.

TEXAS TECH (4-1)

Santos-Silva 4-10 0-0 8, Ky.Edwards 4-8 3-3 13, McClung 2-7 6-6 12, Peavy 0-3 0-0 0, Shannon 5-7 2-3 12, Burton 4-8 0-0 10, Burnett 2-3 7-7 12, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Agbo 1-2 1-2 3, Goldin 2-7 2-2 6, Nadolny 1-2 0-2 3, Benson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 21-27 81.

Halftime_Texas Tech 33-19. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 2-14 (Christon 2-5, Moss 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Woodall 0-1, Cunningham 0-3, Walker 0-3), Texas Tech 8-18 (Burton 2-3, McClung 2-4, Ky.Edwards 2-5, Burnett 1-2, Nadolny 1-2, Agbo 0-1, Benson 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 26 (Christon 6), Texas Tech 35 (Ky.Edwards 11). Assists_Grambling St. 3 (Cunningham, Moss, Ke.Edwards 1), Texas Tech 16 (Ky.Edwards 5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, Texas Tech 15. A_3,283 (15,098).

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit