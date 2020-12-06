No. 17 Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40

GRAMBLING ST. (1-3)
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Christon 4-8 1-1 11, Cunningham 2-5 3-7 7, Moss 1-3 0-0 2, Woodall 0-2 0-1 0, Cobb 1-3 3-4 5, Walker 3-11 3-4 9, Randolph 0-1 1-2 1, McGee 1-2 1-1 3, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Ke.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Munford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 12-20 40.
TEXAS TECH (4-1)
Santos-Silva 4-10 0-0 8, Ky.Edwards 4-8 3-3 13, McClung 2-7 6-6 12, Peavy 0-3 0-0 0, Shannon 5-7 2-3 12, Burton 4-8 0-0 10, Burnett 2-3 7-7 12, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Agbo 1-2 1-2 3, Goldin 2-7 2-2 6, Nadolny 1-2 0-2 3, Benson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-62 21-27 81.
Halftime_Texas Tech 33-19. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 2-14 (Christon 2-5, Moss 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Woodall 0-1, Cunningham 0-3, Walker 0-3), Texas Tech 8-18 (Burton 2-3, McClung 2-4, Ky.Edwards 2-5, Burnett 1-2, Nadolny 1-2, Agbo 0-1, Benson 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 26 (Christon 6), Texas Tech 35 (Ky.Edwards 11). Assists_Grambling St. 3 (Cunningham, Moss, Ke.Edwards 1), Texas Tech 16 (Ky.Edwards 5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, Texas Tech 15. A_3,283 (15,098).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments