On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 18 Miami, Oklahoma State meet in Cheez-It Bowl

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 1:25 pm
1 min read
      

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State (7-3, 6-3 Big 12) against Miami (8-2, 7-2 ACC), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Miami by 2.

Series record: Miami leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

No. 18 Miami is looking to rebound after getting routed 62-26 by North Carolina in its regular-season finale on Dec. 12. That stopped a five-game winning streak following a mid-October 42-17 loss to Clemson. An Oklahoma State victory would likely lift the Cowboys back into the Top 25 in the final AP poll.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King against an Oklahoma State defense that held opponents to 22.4 points a game and ranked second nationally in third-down defense. King threw for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 520 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace caught 53 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns.

Miami: Wide receiver Michael Harley had 49 catches and six TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. … Miami’s Jose Boregales is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker, and Lou Hedley is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top punter. … Oklahoma State averages 194.7 rushing yards and 29.5 points a game. . … Miami won the only previous meeting between the teams, 40-3, in October 1991.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier