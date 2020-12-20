No. 18 Syracuse 83, Boston College 70

SYRACUSE (5-1)

Strautmane 3-8 0-0 7, Cardoso 10-11 4-4 24, Fisher 0-2 3-4 3, Lewis 7-17 5-6 20, Williams 4-7 5-5 14, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-0 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 1-2 0-0 2, Engstler 3-6 0-0 7, Washington 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-57 17-19 83

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3)

Ford 5-9 9-9 19, Soule 6-19 8-9 20, Dickens 1-9 1-2 4, Garraud 2-7 0-0 6, Swartz 5-11 3-4 15, Konkwo 0-1 0-0 0, Batts 3-9 0-0 6, Ivey 0-5 0-0 0, Lacey 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-73 21-24 70

Syracuse 31 13 27 12 — 83 Boston College 15 20 23 12 — 70

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 4-14 (Strautmane 1-5, Lewis 1-6, Williams 1-1, Engstler 1-1, Washington 0-1), Boston College 5-21 (Soule 0-1, Dickens 1-5, Garraud 2-4, Swartz 2-6, Ivey 0-2, Lacey 0-3). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Lewis 8), Boston College 9 (Soule 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 43 (Cardoso 3-7), Boston College 35 (Ford 8-12). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Boston College 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

