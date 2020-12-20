On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 18 Syracuse 83, Boston College 70

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE (5-1)

Strautmane 3-8 0-0 7, Cardoso 10-11 4-4 24, Fisher 0-2 3-4 3, Lewis 7-17 5-6 20, Williams 4-7 5-5 14, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-0 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 1-2 0-0 2, Engstler 3-6 0-0 7, Washington 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-57 17-19 83

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-3)

Ford 5-9 9-9 19, Soule 6-19 8-9 20, Dickens 1-9 1-2 4, Garraud 2-7 0-0 6, Swartz 5-11 3-4 15, Konkwo 0-1 0-0 0, Batts 3-9 0-0 6, Ivey 0-5 0-0 0, Lacey 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-73 21-24 70

Syracuse 31 13 27 12 83
Boston College 15 20 23 12 70

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 4-14 (Strautmane 1-5, Lewis 1-6, Williams 1-1, Engstler 1-1, Washington 0-1), Boston College 5-21 (Soule 0-1, Dickens 1-5, Garraud 2-4, Swartz 2-6, Ivey 0-2, Lacey 0-3). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Lewis 8), Boston College 9 (Soule 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 43 (Cardoso 3-7), Boston College 35 (Ford 8-12). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Boston College 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine