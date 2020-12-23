On Air: Off The Shelf
No. 19 Indiana 75, Minnesota 54

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 4:50 pm
INDIANA (4-2)

Gulbe 1-4 9-10 11, Holmes 9-13 1-1 19, Berger 5-16 2-2 13, Patberg 3-8 0-0 6, Penn 7-13 1-1 19, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Cardano-Hillary 1-3 1-1 3, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Moore-McNeil 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 14-15 75

MINNESOTA (1-4)

Bagwell-Katalinich 4-9 2-2 10, Sissoko 3-9 0-0 6, Sconiers 0-1 2-2 2, Powell 4-14 4-6 12, Scalia 3-12 2-2 9, Mershon 0-6 3-4 3, Hubbard 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 13-16 54

Indiana 15 21 19 20 75
Minnesota 16 9 15 14 54

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-12 (Berger 1-1, Patberg 0-1, Penn 4-8, Cardano-Hillary 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-1), Minnesota 3-18 (Sissoko 0-2, Powell 0-4, Scalia 1-5, Mershon 0-3, Hubbard 0-1, Smith 2-3). Assists_Indiana 22 (Patberg 6), Minnesota 8 (Powell 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Holmes 3-6), Minnesota 36 (Team 5-8). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Minnesota 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

