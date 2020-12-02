No. 19 Ohio St. 103, Kent St. 47

KENT ST. (0-1)
Blackford 4-11 1-5 9, Thall 1-10 2-2 5, Marchese 2-9 2-3 6, Modkins 3-8 0-0 8, Shumate 1-7 2-2 4, Eibel 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 1-6 1-2 3, Pavlansky 1-4 1-2 3, Young 2-2 2-2 6, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Santoro 0-7 1-4 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-68 12-22 47
OHIO ST. (2-0)
Juhasz 7-15 1-2 16, Patty 6-8 2-2 15, Greene 3-6 6-6 12, Miller 3-7 0-0 6, Sheldon 6-7 2-2 16, Beacham 2-3 0-0 4, Mikulasikova 2-3 3-4 8, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Hutcherson 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 1-2 0-1 2, Poole 5-7 4-5 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-66 18-22 103
|Kent St.
|4
|10
|16
|17
|—
|47
|Ohio St.
|31
|21
|22
|29
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Kent St. 3-17 (Thall 1-4, Modkins 2-4, Shumate 0-2, Kelly 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Santoro 0-4), Ohio St. 7-14 (Juhasz 1-4, Patty 1-1, Miller 0-1, Sheldon 2-3, Mikulasikova 1-2, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 1-1, Poole 1-1). Assists_Kent St. 5 (Blackford 2), Ohio St. 23 (Greene 6). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Mikulasikova. Rebounds_Kent St. 41 (Team 5-6), Ohio St. 44 (Juhasz 3-10). Total Fouls_Kent St. 20, Ohio St. 22. Technical Fouls_Kent St. Team 1. A_0.
