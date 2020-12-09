Trending:
No. 19 Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:00 pm
N. IOWA (1-4)

Carter 1-3 1-1 3, Phyfe 6-11 3-5 15, Berhow 5-13 2-3 13, Born 2-11 0-0 4, Heise 2-5 1-2 6, Pickford 6-10 4-7 16, Betz 4-7 0-0 9, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Gauger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-18 68.

RICHMOND (4-0)

Burton 7-9 4-4 21, Cayo 3-6 0-1 6, Golden 8-18 0-0 17, Francis 6-13 1-2 16, Gilyard 3-8 5-5 12, Gustavson 1-2 1-2 3, Koureissi 1-1 1-1 3, Grace 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 12-15 78.

Halftime_N. Iowa 33-31. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 3-19 (Betz 1-2, Heise 1-3, Berhow 1-6, Phyfe 0-1, Carter 0-2, Born 0-5), Richmond 8-21 (Burton 3-5, Francis 3-7, Golden 1-2, Gilyard 1-4, Gustavson 0-1, Grace 0-2). Fouled Out_Berhow. Rebounds_N. Iowa 33 (Phyfe, Pickford 8), Richmond 38 (Burton 13). Assists_N. Iowa 10 (Berhow 3), Richmond 18 (Gilyard 11). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 16, Richmond 16.

