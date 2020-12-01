On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 19 Richmond meets Charleston

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

No. 19 Richmond (2-0) vs. College of Charleston (1-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Richmond visits College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Each program won this past weekend. College of Charleston earned a 99-59 win at home against Limestone on Saturday, while Richmond won 76-64 at Kentucky on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Zep Jasper, Payton Willis and Osinachi Smart have collectively scored 43 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. For Richmond, Nathan Cayo, Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard have combined to account for 76 percent of all Richmond scoring.JUMP SHOTS FOR JASPER: Jasper has attempted 12 3-pointers this season, hitting 50 percent.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor