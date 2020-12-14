On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News
No. 19 Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 8:10 pm
RUTGERS (5-0)

Omoruyi 3-6 0-2 6, Mathis 1-7 0-2 2, Mulcahy 0-1 3-4 3, Young 5-11 0-1 11, Harper 10-17 2-5 27, Baker 6-14 0-0 15, Johnson 4-4 2-2 10, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 7-16 74.

MARYLAND (4-2)

Scott 6-10 5-6 20, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Ayala 3-11 6-6 12, Morsell 3-13 0-1 6, Wiggins 3-8 0-0 6, Hart 0-3 1-2 1, Hamilton 2-7 0-0 5, Smart 1-3 1-1 3, Marial 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 14-18 60.

Halftime_Maryland 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 9-19 (Harper 5-8, Baker 3-6, Young 1-2, Mathis 0-3), Maryland 4-20 (Scott 3-5, Hamilton 1-4, Hart 0-1, Ayala 0-3, Wiggins 0-3, Morsell 0-4). Rebounds_Rutgers 35 (Johnson 16), Maryland 36 (Scott, Morsell 8). Assists_Rutgers 18 (Mulcahy, Harper 4), Maryland 10 (Wiggins 3). Total Fouls_Rutgers 18, Maryland 16.

