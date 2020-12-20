On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
No. 19 Rutgers 91, No. 13 Illinois 88

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 3:26 pm
ILLINOIS (5-3)

Cockburn 7-14 3-4 17, Dosunmu 10-20 1-3 22, Frazier 6-10 4-4 19, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-4 0-0 12, Bezhanishvili 5-7 1-2 11, Curbelo 1-4 2-2 4, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Grandison 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-63 11-15 88.

RUTGERS (6-0)

Omoruyi 0-0 0-2 0, Mathis 5-13 3-7 15, Mulcahy 1-4 6-6 8, Young 8-15 7-8 24, Harper 9-15 5-6 28, Baker 2-7 3-4 7, Johnson 4-8 1-3 9. Totals 29-62 25-36 91.

Halftime_Illinois 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 9-15 (Williams 4-4, Frazier 3-6, Grandison 1-1, Dosunmu 1-2, Curbelo 0-1, Miller 0-1), Rutgers 8-20 (Harper 5-8, Mathis 2-5, Young 1-2, Mulcahy 0-1, Baker 0-4). Fouled Out_Frazier, Williams, Curbelo. Rebounds_Illinois 32 (Cockburn 12), Rutgers 33 (Johnson 13). Assists_Illinois 20 (Dosunmu 6), Rutgers 12 (Baker 5). Total Fouls_Illinois 26, Rutgers 17.

