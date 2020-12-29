On Air: GolfDMV
No. 19 Texas 77, Lamar 49

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 7:39 pm
LAMAR (1-7)

Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Galloway 2-3 0-1 4, Hastings 2-11 0-0 5, McQueen 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Collins 1-4 1-1 3, Pierson 1-2 0-0 2, Pimentel 4-8 2-6 10, Dean 6-8 3-4 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 6-12 49

TEXAS (7-1)

Collier 10-13 8-9 28, Allen-Taylor 5-11 2-2 12, Chevalier 3-6 2-5 8, Lambert 1-7 0-0 3, Ortiz 1-3 0-0 3, Gaston 8-13 2-2 18, Holle 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-57 15-20 77

Lamar 11 14 6 18 49
Texas 20 20 22 15 77

3-Point Goals_Lamar 3-9 (Wilson 1-2, Hastings 1-4, Mitchell 0-2, Dean 1-1), Texas 2-10 (Allen-Taylor 0-1, Chevalier 0-2, Lambert 1-4, Ortiz 1-3). Assists_Lamar 7 (Pimentel 3), Texas 13 (Chevalier 4). Fouled Out_Lamar Galloway. Rebounds_Lamar 24 (Team 2-4), Texas 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Lamar 18, Texas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

