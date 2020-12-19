Trending:
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas St. 69

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:00 pm
BAYLOR (5-0)

Thamba 1-1 1-3 3, Butler 4-8 4-6 14, Mitchell 7-12 0-0 20, Teague 8-14 2-3 23, Vital 3-4 1-2 7, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6-10 1-2 13, Cryer 3-5 0-0 8, Mayer 3-8 2-2 8, Loveday 1-1 0-0 2, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Paterson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-64 11-18 100.

KANSAS ST. (3-5)

Bradford 2-3 0-1 4, D.Gordon 3-10 1-2 8, McGuirl 2-7 1-2 5, Miguel 5-11 1-3 14, Pack 2-5 0-0 4, A.Gordon 9-9 4-7 23, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Linguard 1-2 0-0 2, Honas 0-1 0-0 0, Petrakis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 7-15 69.

Halftime_Baylor 56-27. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 15-32 (Mitchell 6-10, Teague 5-9, Cryer 2-4, Butler 2-6, Mayer 0-3), Kansas St. 6-21 (Miguel 3-5, A.Gordon 1-1, Williams 1-4, D.Gordon 1-5, Honas 0-1, Linguard 0-1, Pack 0-1, McGuirl 0-3). Rebounds_Baylor 40 (Teague 10), Kansas St. 24 (McGuirl, A.Gordon 6). Assists_Baylor 24 (Butler 13), Kansas St. 18 (Pack 5). Total Fouls_Baylor 14, Kansas St. 13. A_848 (12,528).

