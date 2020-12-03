No. 2 Baylor 82, No. 5 Illinois 69

ILLINOIS (3-1)
Cockburn 3-4 1-3 7, Dosunmu 6-18 4-5 18, Frazier 3-6 0-0 8, Miller 2-11 0-0 4, Williams 2-3 1-2 6, Bezhanishvili 7-10 0-0 15, Curbelo 3-6 4-4 11, Hawkins 0-1 0-2 0, Grandison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-16 69.
BAYLOR (3-0)
Thamba 2-2 0-3 4, Butler 6-18 0-1 12, Mitchell 5-8 1-2 15, Teague 4-10 3-4 11, Vital 2-7 2-2 6, Flagler 6-11 4-4 18, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 5-6 9, Mayer 3-6 0-2 7. Totals 30-66 15-24 82.
Halftime_Baylor 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-18 (Dosunmu 2-3, Frazier 2-4, Bezhanishvili 1-1, Curbelo 1-1, Williams 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Miller 0-6), Baylor 7-18 (Mitchell 4-5, Flagler 2-6, Mayer 1-1, Teague 0-2, Butler 0-4). Rebounds_Illinois 33 (Williams 7), Baylor 37 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 9). Assists_Illinois 16 (Dosunmu 5), Baylor 14 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Illinois 20, Baylor 16.
