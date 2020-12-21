No. 2 Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-8)

Bell 3-9 0-0 6, Doss 9-20 4-8 25, Johnson 0-8 4-4 4, Lynn 1-5 0-0 2, Morris 2-7 1-1 5, Parchman 0-1 0-0 0, Stredic 0-2 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 9-13 42.

BAYLOR (6-0)

Thamba 2-3 0-0 4, Butler 6-14 1-2 14, Mitchell 4-7 0-0 9, Teague 3-6 5-5 13, Vital 2-5 0-0 4, Cryer 4-7 3-4 15, Mayer 5-9 1-2 12, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5-8 0-0 10, Loveday 4-5 0-0 8, Turner 1-5 4-4 7, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Paterson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-71 14-17 99.

Halftime_Baylor 55-12. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 3-11 (Doss 3-5, Bell 0-1, Johnson 0-5), Baylor 11-23 (Cryer 4-6, Teague 2-3, Paterson 1-1, Butler 1-3, Mayer 1-3, Turner 1-3, Mitchell 1-4). Fouled Out_Bell, Stredic. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 32 (Doss 10), Baylor 41 (Thamba, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 8). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Johnson 3), Baylor 25 (Butler 7). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 17, Baylor 14. A_2,350 (10,284).

