No. 2 Louisville 73, Duke 49

LOUISVILLE (5-0)
Cochran 4-9 3-4 11, Balogun 1-2 1-1 3, Evans 9-20 4-4 24, Kianna Smith 6-11 0-0 15, Van Lith 5-11 2-2 14, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Konno 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 10-11 73
DUKE (3-1)
Akinbode-James 3-8 0-0 6, Williams 6-10 1-4 13, de Jesus 4-12 2-2 11, Goodchild 3-11 1-1 7, Patrick 4-7 0-0 8, Claude 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 2-5 0-0 4, Boykin 0-8 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 4-7 49
|Louisville
|21
|14
|14
|24
|—
|73
|Duke
|12
|10
|14
|13
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_Louisville 7-16 (Balogun 0-1, Evans 2-6, Smith 3-5, Van Lith 2-4), Duke 1-16 (Akinbode-James 0-4, de Jesus 1-4, Goodchild 0-3, Patrick 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Boykin 0-3). Assists_Louisville 9 (Van Lith 3), Duke 9 (Patrick 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 38 (Cochran 6-12), Duke 38 (Williams 6-9). Total Fouls_Louisville 10, Duke 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments