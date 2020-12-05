On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 2 Stanford 101, UNLV 54

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 8:03 pm
< a min read
      

STANFORD (2-0)

Belibi 7-10 1-2 15, Lexie Hull 4-7 3-3 13, Jones 12-17 1-1 25, Williams 3-5 0-0 7, Wilson 3-4 1-1 9, Jerome 1-4 1-2 4, Prechtel 3-4 0-0 7, Lacie Hull 3-5 0-2 6, Jump 2-8 0-0 5, Brink 5-9 0-0 10, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 43-75 7-11 101

UNLV (1-2)

Byrne 1-9 1-4 4, Wilfred 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-11 3-4 12, Bailey Thomas 3-9 3-4 10, Jade Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Blount 1-4 4-4 6, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Buckley 2-5 0-0 4, Singleton 1-2 3-4 5, Young 2-5 6-9 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-52 20-29 54

Stanford 20 27 26 28 101
UNLV 9 12 21 12 54

3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-24 (Hull 2-4, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-2, Wilson 2-3, Jerome 1-3, Prechtel 1-1, Hull 0-1, Jump 1-6, Brink 0-2, Van Gytenbeek 0-1), UNLV 6-18 (Byrne 1-5, Johnson 3-6, Thomas 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Blount 0-1, Carter 0-2, Buckley 0-1). Assists_Stanford 23 (Jones 7), UNLV 6 (Byrne 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 46 (Hull 3-9), UNLV 31 (Buckley 3-5). Total Fouls_Stanford 22, UNLV 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit