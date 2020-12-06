Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 2 Stanford 83, Washington 50

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:12 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (3-1)

Rooks 2-9 1-2 6, Van Dyke 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 3-10 3-4 10, Griggsby 1-3 0-0 3, Sadler 2-10 4-4 8, Rees 1-4 0-0 2, Lind 2-3 0-0 6, Lowery 2-4 0-0 5, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Noble 2-7 0-0 4, Whitfield 3-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 8-10 50

STANFORD (3-0)

Belibi 5-8 2-4 12, Lexie Hull 1-6 3-4 5, Jones 14-15 1-2 29, Williams 1-12 0-0 3, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-5 0-0 7, Lacie Hull 2-6 0-0 4, Jump 4-10 0-0 12, Brink 3-10 0-0 7, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 7-12 83

Washington 14 4 15 17 50
Stanford 19 23 25 16 83

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-28 (Rooks 1-5, Van Dyke 0-4, Miller 1-3, Griggsby 1-3, Sadler 0-1, Rees 0-2, Lind 2-3, Lowery 1-2, Noble 0-4, Whitfield 0-1), Stanford 8-35 (Hull 0-5, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-8, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 1-2, Hull 0-3, Jump 4-9, Brink 1-3, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Washington 11 (Griggsby 2), Stanford 22 (Van Gytenbeek 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Sadler 6-11), Stanford 58 (Jones 5-13). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Stanford 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit