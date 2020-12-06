No. 2 Stanford 83, Washington 50

WASHINGTON (3-1)
Rooks 2-9 1-2 6, Van Dyke 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 3-10 3-4 10, Griggsby 1-3 0-0 3, Sadler 2-10 4-4 8, Rees 1-4 0-0 2, Lind 2-3 0-0 6, Lowery 2-4 0-0 5, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Noble 2-7 0-0 4, Whitfield 3-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-62 8-10 50
STANFORD (3-0)
Belibi 5-8 2-4 12, Lexie Hull 1-6 3-4 5, Jones 14-15 1-2 29, Williams 1-12 0-0 3, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Prechtel 3-5 0-0 7, Lacie Hull 2-6 0-0 4, Jump 4-10 0-0 12, Brink 3-10 0-0 7, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 7-12 83
|Washington
|14
|4
|15
|17
|—
|50
|Stanford
|19
|23
|25
|16
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-28 (Rooks 1-5, Van Dyke 0-4, Miller 1-3, Griggsby 1-3, Sadler 0-1, Rees 0-2, Lind 2-3, Lowery 1-2, Noble 0-4, Whitfield 0-1), Stanford 8-35 (Hull 0-5, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-8, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 1-2, Hull 0-3, Jump 4-9, Brink 1-3, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Washington 11 (Griggsby 2), Stanford 22 (Van Gytenbeek 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Sadler 6-11), Stanford 58 (Jones 5-13). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Stanford 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
