No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT

INDIANA (3-2)
Jackson-Davis 8-15 9-12 25, Thompson 3-5 3-4 9, Durham 3-10 2-2 9, Franklin 3-9 3-4 9, Phinisee 2-10 4-6 9, Galloway 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 21-28 67.
FLORIDA ST. (2-0)
Gray 5-10 1-4 12, Koprivica 6-12 0-1 12, Barnes 3-10 2-4 9, Polite 3-8 1-4 9, Walker 6-15 5-6 19, Osborne 1-3 2-2 5, Calhoun 1-4 0-0 3, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-3 0-0 0, Ngom 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Prieto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-21 69.
Halftime_Florida St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (Hunter 2-3, Durham 1-4, Phinisee 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Franklin 0-2), Florida St. 8-20 (Polite 2-6, Walker 2-6, Osborne 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Calhoun 1-2, Gray 1-2, Wilkes 0-1). Fouled Out_Koprivica. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (Jackson-Davis 17), Florida St. 41 (Gray, Osborne 9). Assists_Indiana 10 (Durham 4), Florida St. 13 (Barnes 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Florida St. 22. A_2,956 (12,100).
