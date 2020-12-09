Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 20 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67, OT

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (3-2)

Jackson-Davis 8-15 9-12 25, Thompson 3-5 3-4 9, Durham 3-10 2-2 9, Franklin 3-9 3-4 9, Phinisee 2-10 4-6 9, Galloway 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter 2-4 0-0 6, Lander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 21-28 67.

FLORIDA ST. (2-0)

Gray 5-10 1-4 12, Koprivica 6-12 0-1 12, Barnes 3-10 2-4 9, Polite 3-8 1-4 9, Walker 6-15 5-6 19, Osborne 1-3 2-2 5, Calhoun 1-4 0-0 3, Evans 0-4 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-3 0-0 0, Ngom 0-0 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Prieto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-21 69.

Halftime_Florida St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (Hunter 2-3, Durham 1-4, Phinisee 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Franklin 0-2), Florida St. 8-20 (Polite 2-6, Walker 2-6, Osborne 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Calhoun 1-2, Gray 1-2, Wilkes 0-1). Fouled Out_Koprivica. Rebounds_Indiana 40 (Jackson-Davis 17), Florida St. 41 (Gray, Osborne 9). Assists_Indiana 10 (Durham 4), Florida St. 13 (Barnes 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Florida St. 22. A_2,956 (12,100).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships