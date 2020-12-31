On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 20 Indiana 79, Illinois 56

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:57 pm
ILLINOIS (2-3)

Myles 6-10 3-5 15, Robins 3-10 1-1 7, Rubin 4-8 0-0 8, Peebles 5-12 0-0 11, Terry 0-4 2-4 2, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Ephraim 1-4 2-2 4, O’Malley 0-0 0-0 0, Amusan 2-8 2-2 7, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 10-14 56

INDIANA (5-2)

Gulbe 2-4 0-0 4, Holmes 7-14 4-5 18, Berger 6-11 1-2 15, Patberg 3-6 4-4 11, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Patterson 0-2 1-2 1, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Cardano-Hillary 5-11 1-1 14, Waggoner 2-3 2-2 6, Warthen 1-1 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Moore-McNeil 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 15-20 79

Illinois 9 11 11 25 56
Indiana 23 19 16 21 79

3-Point Goals_Illinois 2-12 (Myles 0-1, Robins 0-2, Peebles 1-5, Terry 0-1, Amusan 1-3), Indiana 6-19 (Gulbe 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Berger 2-4, Patberg 1-1, Penn 0-3, Patterson 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 3-7, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_Illinois 7 (Terry 3), Indiana 19 (Berger 5). Fouled Out_Illinois Ephraim. Rebounds_Illinois 35 (Terry 3-11), Indiana 35 (Holmes 3-5). Total Fouls_Illinois 20, Indiana 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

