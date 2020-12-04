On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 20 Kentucky squares off against Ga. Tech

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

No. 20 Kentucky (1-2) vs. Georgia Tech (0-2)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky visits Georgia Tech in an early season matchup. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Georgia Tech lost 83-73 at home to Mercer on Nov. 27, while Kentucky came up short in a 65-62 game to Kansas on Tuesday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Georgia Tech has relied on senior leadership while Kentucky has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 74 percent of Georgia Tech’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Kentucky scoring.MIGHTY MOSES: Wright has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 35 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

