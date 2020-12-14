No. 20 Missouri St. 72, Missouri 58

MISSOURI ST. (4-1)
Franklin 1-3 1-2 3, Gartner 2-7 0-2 4, Bhinhar 1-3 0-0 2, Calip 2-9 13-14 18, Wilson 4-11 0-0 11, Hipp 1-3 2-2 4, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Manning 3-5 2-2 10, Ruffridge 6-9 5-6 18, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 23-28 72
MISSOURI (1-1)
Frank 3-5 5-6 12, Williams 5-7 5-6 15, Blackwell 4-10 2-2 10, Dembele 0-6 0-0 0, Troup 3-8 0-0 7, Dufficy 2-8 0-0 6, Dickson 3-9 2-2 8, Green 0-2 0-2 0, Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 14-18 58
|Missouri St.
|20
|18
|15
|19
|—
|72
|Missouri
|10
|15
|23
|10
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-21 (Gartner 0-2, Bhinhar 0-2, Calip 1-5, Wilson 3-5, Hipp 0-1, Manning 2-4, Ruffridge 1-2), Missouri 4-18 (Frank 1-3, Blackwell 0-3, Dembele 0-2, Troup 1-1, Dufficy 2-5, Dickson 0-3, Hansen 0-1). Assists_Missouri St. 13 (Franklin 3), Missouri 9 (Dickson 4). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Wilson, Hipp, Jackson, Missouri Williams, Blackwell. Rebounds_Missouri St. 37 (Gartner 2-6), Missouri 31 (Frank 3-7). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 24, Missouri 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,743.
