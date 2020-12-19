Trending:
No. 20 Ohio St. 77, UCLA 70

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:03 pm
UCLA (5-2)

Riley 7-9 1-2 15, Campbell 1-10 1-2 3, Juzang 5-13 2-2 13, Smith 2-8 2-2 6, Jaquez 2-9 2-2 7, Bernard 1-3 6-7 8, Hill 4-6 2-5 10, Kyman 1-1 0-0 3, Singleton 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 24-60 18-24 70.

OHIO ST. (6-1)

Liddell 4-8 0-0 9, Sueing 2-5 2-2 6, Young 2-4 3-5 7, Walker 3-6 4-4 10, Washington 4-12 4-4 14, Jallow 3-5 1-4 8, Key 3-4 5-7 11, Ahrens 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 3-3 0-0 9, Sotos 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 19-26 77.

Halftime_Ohio St. 39-38. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 4-13 (Kyman 1-1, Singleton 1-1, Jaquez 1-2, Juzang 1-6, Bernard 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Smith 0-1), Ohio St. 8-22 (Brown 3-3, Washington 2-6, Ahrens 1-1, Jallow 1-3, Liddell 1-3, Sotos 0-1, Towns 0-1, Walker 0-1, Young 0-1, Sueing 0-2). Fouled Out_Liddell. Rebounds_UCLA 31 (Jaquez, Bernard 6), Ohio St. 28 (Key 6). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 5), Ohio St. 11 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 18, Ohio St. 19.

