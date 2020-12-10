Trending:
No. 20 Syracuse 69, Miami 58

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 11:01 pm
SYRACUSE (4-0)

Strautmane 3-9 0-0 9, Cardoso 5-9 4-6 14, Lewis 3-18 1-3 7, Mangakahia 5-12 3-4 14, Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-2 1-2 1, Finklea-Guity 3-4 0-2 6, Engstler 3-6 0-0 7, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-69 9-17 69

MIAMI (3-1)

Harden 3-8 3-6 11, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 2-14 0-0 6, Mason 2-7 0-0 5, Huston 1-4 1-1 3, Roby 2-4 3-4 7, Banks 3-9 1-2 8, Gony 3-7 0-0 8, Mbandu 2-7 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-65 12-17 58

Syracuse 23 19 12 15 69
Miami 19 15 11 13 58

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-26 (Strautmane 3-6, Lewis 0-5, Mangakahia 1-4, Williams 2-5, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1, Engstler 1-2, Washington 1-3), Miami 8-25 (Harden 2-2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Marshall 2-11, Mason 1-2, Banks 1-4, Gony 2-5). Assists_Syracuse 15 (Mangakahia 7), Miami 11 (Mason 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 50 (Strautmane 6-11), Miami 42 (Team 4-9). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Miami 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

