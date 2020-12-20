On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 20 Texas meets ex-Big 12 foe Colorado in Alamo Bowl

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado (4-1, Pac-12) vs. No. 20 Texas (6-3, Big 12), Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Colorado: RB Jarek Broussard, 813 yards rushing in five games

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger, 25 TD passes, 5 INTs

NOTABLE

Colorado: The Buffaloes were unbeaten until a 38-21 loss to Utah on Dec. 11. They also lost linebacker Nate Landman to a season-ending ankle injury. The matchup with Texas renews an old rivalry, given Colorado’s previous membership in the Big 12.

Texas: The Longhorns will be without offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi and linebacker Joseph Ossai. Those two standouts have declared for the NFL draft. Texas has won four of five and is coming off a 69-31 win over Kansas State.

LAST TIME

Texas beat Colorado 38-14 on Oct. 10, 2009.

BOWL HISTORY

Colorado: Third appearance in the Alamo Bowl, 30th bowl appearance overall. Colorado owns a 12-17 bowl record and lost 38-8 to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, 2016.

Texas: Fifth appearance in the Alamo Bowl, 57th bowl appearance overall. Texas owns a 30-24-3 bowl record and beat Utah 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31, 2019.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine