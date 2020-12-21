No. 21 Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59

GARDNER-WEBB (1-4)

Dufeal 1-4 0-0 3, Reid 1-1 0-0 2, Cornwall 1-7 4-4 7, Falko 0-7 2-2 2, Terry 8-19 4-4 23, Selden 2-6 0-0 6, Mann 1-3 0-2 2, Williams 1-5 3-5 6, Lynott 1-1 0-0 2, Sears 1-3 0-0 3, Itodo 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 18-58 14-18 59.

FLORIDA ST. (5-1)

Gray 1-5 2-2 4, Koprivica 4-5 6-6 14, Barnes 2-7 1-2 6, Polite 5-8 4-7 15, Walker 2-9 2-2 7, Evans 2-6 2-3 8, Osborne 3-7 2-3 8, Wilkes 0-4 0-0 0, Calhoun 0-3 2-2 2, Jack 1-5 2-3 5, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ngom 0-0 1-2 1, Light 0-1 0-0 0, Lindner 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Prieto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 24-32 72.

Halftime_Florida St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 9-33 (Terry 3-9, Selden 2-5, Sears 1-1, Dufeal 1-2, Williams 1-4, Cornwall 1-7, Mann 0-1, Falko 0-4), Florida St. 6-33 (Evans 2-4, Barnes 1-3, Polite 1-3, Jack 1-5, Walker 1-7, Light 0-1, Calhoun 0-2, Osborne 0-2, Wilkes 0-2, Gray 0-4). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 26 (Cornwall 7), Florida St. 49 (Polite 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Falko 3), Florida St. 11 (Barnes 5). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 25, Florida St. 20. A_2,078 (12,100).

