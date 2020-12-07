Trending:
No. 21 Missouri St women score opening 24 points, win 100-38

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:57 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Wilson scored a career-high 21 points and No. 21 Missouri State beat Lincoln (Mo.) 100-38 on Monday night in the Lady Bears’ home opener.

Missouri State scored the opening 24 points of the game — with scoring from eight different players. Ashtin Ingram stopped the run at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter with a 3-pointer.

Wilson scored 16 points in the first half and Lincoln totaled 12. Missouri State’s defense set JQH Arena records for fewest points allowed in a half and lowest field-goal percentage (9.6%).

Abigayle Jackson and Sydney Manning each added 12 points for Missouri State (3-1), which entered the season ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2000.

MSU returned four starters and 10 players, with 75% of scoring, 87% of rebounds and 89% of assists, from a team that set a school record for regular-season victories (26) last season. The Lady Bears also went 15-0 at home last season — one of 10 Division I teams to do so.

Joseline Ramos scored nine points for Lincoln, which counted it as an exhibition. The Blue Tigers were picked to finish 14th in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association this season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

