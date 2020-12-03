On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. 21 Oregon squares off against Seton Hall

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
No. 21 Oregon (0-1) vs. Seton Hall (1-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oregon visits Seton Hall in an early season matchup. Oregon fell 83-75 to Missouri in its last outing. Seton Hall lost 76-63 on the road to Rhode Island in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively scored 53 percent of all Pirates points this season.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: Eugene Omoruyi has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Oregon snuck away with a 71-69 win over Seton Hall when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Oregon went 11-2 against schools outside its conference, while Seton Hall went 8-4 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

