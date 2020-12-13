On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 22 Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 6:23 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND ST. (0-3)

Johnson 0-1 4-6 4, Beaudion 1-6 0-0 2, Gomillion 2-5 0-0 4, Patton 4-11 0-2 8, Hodge 6-14 0-0 14, Oglesby 1-4 2-2 4, Majak 2-4 0-0 4, Greene 5-7 0-0 12, Hill 0-0 1-2 1, Woodrich 2-2 0-1 6, Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-13 61.

OHIO ST. (5-0)

Ahrens 2-3 0-0 6, Sueing 2-8 5-8 9, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 5-12 5-5 16, Washington 5-14 5-6 17, Jallow 2-5 0-0 4, Key 4-5 4-6 12, Sotos 1-2 0-1 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 19-26 67.

Halftime_Ohio St. 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-15 (Woodrich 2-2, Greene 2-4, Hodge 2-6, Gomillion 0-1, Oglesby 0-1, Patton 0-1), Ohio St. 6-21 (Ahrens 2-3, Washington 2-7, Sotos 1-2, Walker 1-4, Brown 0-1, Jallow 0-2, Sueing 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 30 (Patton 14), Ohio St. 30 (Key 10). Assists_Cleveland St. 11 (Beaudion 4), Ohio St. 10 (Walker 3). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 27, Ohio St. 12.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman