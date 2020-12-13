No. 22 Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

CLEVELAND ST. (0-3)
Johnson 0-1 4-6 4, Beaudion 1-6 0-0 2, Gomillion 2-5 0-0 4, Patton 4-11 0-2 8, Hodge 6-14 0-0 14, Oglesby 1-4 2-2 4, Majak 2-4 0-0 4, Greene 5-7 0-0 12, Hill 0-0 1-2 1, Woodrich 2-2 0-1 6, Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-13 61.
OHIO ST. (5-0)
Ahrens 2-3 0-0 6, Sueing 2-8 5-8 9, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 5-12 5-5 16, Washington 5-14 5-6 17, Jallow 2-5 0-0 4, Key 4-5 4-6 12, Sotos 1-2 0-1 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 19-26 67.
Halftime_Ohio St. 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-15 (Woodrich 2-2, Greene 2-4, Hodge 2-6, Gomillion 0-1, Oglesby 0-1, Patton 0-1), Ohio St. 6-21 (Ahrens 2-3, Washington 2-7, Sotos 1-2, Walker 1-4, Brown 0-1, Jallow 0-2, Sueing 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 30 (Patton 14), Ohio St. 30 (Key 10). Assists_Cleveland St. 11 (Beaudion 4), Ohio St. 10 (Walker 3). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 27, Ohio St. 12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments