No. 22 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85

OHIO ST. (4-0)
Liddell 7-15 5-5 19, Sueing 6-10 3-4 16, Young 1-5 1-2 3, Walker 3-10 8-8 16, Washington 4-9 2-2 13, Jallow 3-5 1-1 7, Ahrens 4-6 0-0 12, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Sotos 1-1 0-0 3, Key 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 21-24 90.
NOTRE DAME (1-2)
Durham 3-8 1-1 7, Laszewski 5-7 5-7 17, Goodwin 7-14 0-1 16, Hubb 8-18 5-5 26, Ryan 5-8 3-4 15, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Zona 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 14-18 85.
Halftime_Notre Dame 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 11-23 (Ahrens 4-6, Washington 3-5, Walker 2-4, Sotos 1-1, Sueing 1-2, Jallow 0-1, Liddell 0-2, Young 0-2), Notre Dame 11-24 (Hubb 5-9, Laszewski 2-3, Goodwin 2-5, Ryan 2-5, Sanders 0-2). Fouled Out_Durham. Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (Liddell 12), Notre Dame 33 (Durham, Laszewski 9). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Sueing, Washington 4), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Notre Dame 19.
