No. 23 Arizona St. 71, Grand Canyon 70

ARIZONA ST. (4-2)
Graham 1-2 0-2 2, Lawrence 2-4 0-0 4, J.Christopher 3-9 4-4 11, Martin 12-21 4-5 31, Verge 4-9 0-0 9, Cherry 0-4 0-0 0, Woods 3-6 2-2 10, Osten 2-2 0-0 4, House 0-0 0-0 0, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-13 71.
GRAND CANYON (4-1)
Frayer 0-1 0-0 0, Lever 7-10 2-2 18, Midtgaard 6-8 2-3 14, Blacksher 7-13 5-5 21, Dixon 1-6 6-7 8, Miller-Moore 1-2 1-2 3, McGlothan 0-5 1-2 1, Stone 1-3 2-2 5, McMillian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 19-23 70.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 7-19 (Martin 3-6, Woods 2-5, J.Christopher 1-2, Verge 1-2, Cherry 0-4), Grand Canyon 5-15 (Blacksher 2-3, Lever 2-3, Stone 1-3, Frayer 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, Dixon 0-2, McGlothan 0-2). Rebounds_Arizona St. 26 (Lawrence 6), Grand Canyon 31 (Midtgaard 9). Assists_Arizona St. 10 (Martin 4), Grand Canyon 12 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 19, Grand Canyon 16. A_354 (7,000).
