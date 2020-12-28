On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 23 Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

GONZAGA (6-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 5-8 0-0 10, Jenn Wirth 7-12 0-0 14, Townsend 6-14 7-8 19, Kayleigh Truong 3-13 2-2 11, Walker 3-9 0-0 9, Kempton 1-4 0-2 2, O’Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 0-5 0-0 0, Ejim 0-2 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-70 9-12 65

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-5)

Ellington 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 3-9 3-4 9, Mandel 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 6-11 4-4 16, Rodriguez 2-6 0-0 4, Vaida 4-7 0-0 8, Gipson 2-5 5-5 10, Klimek 1-5 3-3 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 18-20 62

Gonzaga 13 12 19 21 65
Loyola Marymount 19 14 15 14 62

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 6-24 (Townsend 0-3, Truong 3-8, Walker 3-9, O’Connor 0-1, Truong 0-2, Scanlon 0-1), Loyola Marymount 2-10 (Ellington 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2, Gipson 1-2, Klimek 1-3). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Truong 7), Loyola Marymount 10 (Johnson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 42 (Wirth 5-10), Loyola Marymount 32 (Clark 2-7). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Loyola Marymount 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier