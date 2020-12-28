No. 23 Gonzaga 65, Loyola Marymount 62

GONZAGA (6-2)
LeeAnne Wirth 5-8 0-0 10, Jenn Wirth 7-12 0-0 14, Townsend 6-14 7-8 19, Kayleigh Truong 3-13 2-2 11, Walker 3-9 0-0 9, Kempton 1-4 0-2 2, O’Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 0-5 0-0 0, Ejim 0-2 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-70 9-12 65
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-5)
Ellington 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 3-9 3-4 9, Mandel 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 6-11 4-4 16, Rodriguez 2-6 0-0 4, Vaida 4-7 0-0 8, Gipson 2-5 5-5 10, Klimek 1-5 3-3 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 18-20 62
|Gonzaga
|13
|12
|19
|21
|—
|65
|Loyola Marymount
|19
|14
|15
|14
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 6-24 (Townsend 0-3, Truong 3-8, Walker 3-9, O’Connor 0-1, Truong 0-2, Scanlon 0-1), Loyola Marymount 2-10 (Ellington 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2, Gipson 1-2, Klimek 1-3). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Truong 7), Loyola Marymount 10 (Johnson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 42 (Wirth 5-10), Loyola Marymount 32 (Clark 2-7). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 16, Loyola Marymount 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
