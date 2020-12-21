No. 23 Gonzaga 87, N. Alabama 57

N. ALABAMA (1-7)

White 4-6 3-4 11, Bond 3-10 3-7 10, Callins 2-6 0-0 5, Lee 1-5 1-2 3, Roberts 5-13 2-2 15, Noah 2-7 2-2 7, Holt 1-3 0-0 3, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Suzuki 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 11-17 57

GONZAGA (5-2)

Jenn Wirth 7-9 0-0 14, LeeAnne Wirth 6-9 2-2 14, Townsend 6-11 0-0 14, Kayleigh Truong 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 3-7 0-0 8, Barfield 1-2 0-0 2, Kempton 4-5 2-2 10, O’Connor 0-4 0-0 0, Virjoghe 1-2 0-0 2, Forsyth 1-5 4-4 6, Kaylynne Truong 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Ejim 3-5 0-2 6, Scanlon 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-73 10-12 87

N. Alabama 12 14 18 13 — 57 Gonzaga 24 16 33 14 — 87

3-Point Goals_N. Alabama 8-26 (Bond 1-3, Callins 1-3, Lee 0-2, Roberts 3-7, Noah 1-5, Holt 1-2, Knight 0-1, Moore 1-3), Gonzaga 5-18 (Townsend 2-3, Truong 1-3, Walker 2-5, O’Connor 0-1, Forsyth 0-2, Truong 0-2, Williams 0-2). Assists_N. Alabama 10 (Bond 3), Gonzaga 30 (Truong 6). Fouled Out_N. Alabama Noah, Gonzaga Scanlon. Rebounds_N. Alabama 20 (White 3-4), Gonzaga 56 (Wirth 6-12). Total Fouls_N. Alabama 18, Gonzaga 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

