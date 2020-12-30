On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 23 Gonzaga women pull away in 2nd, beat Pepperdine 58-42

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 58-42 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, also had four of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists. It was Jenn Wirth’s fifth double-double in six games.

LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Kaylynne Truong had eight points and five assists.

Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Gonzaga never trailed and built a 30-26 halftime lead. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run, with Jenn Wirth scoring six points during the stretch.

Pepperdine pulled within nine points late in the third before a 10-2 run made it a 17-point Gonzaga lead with six minutes remaining.

Gonzaga outrebounded the Waves 49-21.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier