No. 23 South Florida women beat Memphis 65-58 in AAC opener

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 5:30 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and No. 23 South Florida beat Memphis 65-58 on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter — with eight points from Pinzan — for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run — with six points from Tsineke — for a 13-point advantage.

Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.

Sydni Harvey scored 12 points and Bethy Mununga grabbed 10 rebounds for South Florida (4-1), which also has a win over then-No. 6 Mississippi State this season. It was Mununga’s 22nd double-figure rebounding game of her career.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, averaging 16 points and 13.3 rebounds, led Memphis (2-3) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Alana Davis added 14 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

