On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 23 Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA (5-2)

Hauser 5-13 0-0 13, Huff 7-9 0-0 15, Clark 7-12 3-6 19, Morsell 2-9 1-2 6, Murphy 2-5 0-0 5, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0, Beekman 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 3-5 0-0 6, Shedrick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 4-8 66.

NOTRE DAME (3-5)

Laszewski 8-11 8-10 28, Goodwin 2-8 0-0 5, Hubb 1-8 2-2 4, Ryan 0-4 0-0 0, Wertz 0-2 1-2 1, Durham 7-11 5-7 19, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 16-21 57.

Halftime_Virginia 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 8-26 (Hauser 3-8, Clark 2-4, Huff 1-3, Morsell 1-3, Murphy 1-4, Beekman 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Woldetensae 0-2), Notre Dame 5-20 (Laszewski 4-7, Goodwin 1-3, Djogo 0-1, Ryan 0-3, Hubb 0-6). Rebounds_Virginia 33 (Hauser 10), Notre Dame 30 (Goodwin 7). Assists_Virginia 14 (Clark 5), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 8). Total Fouls_Virginia 15, Notre Dame 11. A_86 (9,149).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier