No. 23 Virginia 66, Notre Dame 57

VIRGINIA (5-2)
Hauser 5-13 0-0 13, Huff 7-9 0-0 15, Clark 7-12 3-6 19, Morsell 2-9 1-2 6, Murphy 2-5 0-0 5, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0, Beekman 0-2 0-0 0, McKoy 3-5 0-0 6, Shedrick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 4-8 66.
NOTRE DAME (3-5)
Laszewski 8-11 8-10 28, Goodwin 2-8 0-0 5, Hubb 1-8 2-2 4, Ryan 0-4 0-0 0, Wertz 0-2 1-2 1, Durham 7-11 5-7 19, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 16-21 57.
Halftime_Virginia 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 8-26 (Hauser 3-8, Clark 2-4, Huff 1-3, Morsell 1-3, Murphy 1-4, Beekman 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Woldetensae 0-2), Notre Dame 5-20 (Laszewski 4-7, Goodwin 1-3, Djogo 0-1, Ryan 0-3, Hubb 0-6). Rebounds_Virginia 33 (Hauser 10), Notre Dame 30 (Goodwin 7). Assists_Virginia 14 (Clark 5), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 8). Total Fouls_Virginia 15, Notre Dame 11. A_86 (9,149).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments