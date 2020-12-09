On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 24 Buffalo officially declared MAC East champions

By JOHN WAWROW
December 9, 2020 11:56 am
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Mid-American Conference made it official Wednesday by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division title.

The announcement came after the Bulls (4-0) appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio (2-1) last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted due to COVID-19.

Ohio was the only team left with a mathematical chance to win the title before the cancelation occurred in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Buffalo closes its season by hosting Akron (1-4) on Saturday and then advances to the MAC championship game to be played in Detroit on Dec. 18. The winner of Saturday’s game between Western Michigan and Ball State earns the West Division title.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Bulls are ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in program history and are led by Jaret Patterson. The junior running back is coming off a game in which he ran for 409 yards and eight touchdowns in a 70-41 victory over Kent State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers