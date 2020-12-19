No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54

GEORGETOWN (0-1)

Archer 1-5 0-0 2, Bennett 3-5 0-0 6, Ott 7-10 0-0 18, Ransom 5-16 4-8 14, Stimpson 0-8 0-0 0, Baur 0-1 1-4 1, Wright 1-2 3-6 5, Flaherty 0-2 0-0 0, Harmon 2-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 10-20 54

DEPAUL (4-2)

Bekelja 7-17 3-5 19, Church 2-10 4-8 10, Held 4-12 7-7 16, Morris 5-10 0-0 10, Rogers 3-4 0-0 7, Caudle 0-1 0-0 0, Jean 1-1 1-2 3, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 2-5 0-0 4, Holmes 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 15-22 72

Georgetown 18 13 9 14 — 54 DePaul 21 18 18 15 — 72

3-Point Goals_Georgetown 6-17 (Ott 4-6, Ransom 0-1, Stimpson 0-4, Flaherty 0-2, Harmon 2-4), DePaul 7-24 (Bekelja 2-7, Church 2-4, Held 1-5, Morris 0-1, Rogers 1-1, Daninger 0-2, Holmes 1-4). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Ransom 2), DePaul 21 (Holmes 4). Fouled Out_DePaul Held. Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Baur 5-9), DePaul 43 (Bekelja 5-12). Total Fouls_Georgetown 20, DePaul 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

