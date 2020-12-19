Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 24 DePaul 72, Georgetown 54

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:05 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGETOWN (0-1)

Archer 1-5 0-0 2, Bennett 3-5 0-0 6, Ott 7-10 0-0 18, Ransom 5-16 4-8 14, Stimpson 0-8 0-0 0, Baur 0-1 1-4 1, Wright 1-2 3-6 5, Flaherty 0-2 0-0 0, Harmon 2-5 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 10-20 54

DEPAUL (4-2)

Bekelja 7-17 3-5 19, Church 2-10 4-8 10, Held 4-12 7-7 16, Morris 5-10 0-0 10, Rogers 3-4 0-0 7, Caudle 0-1 0-0 0, Jean 1-1 1-2 3, Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Daninger 2-5 0-0 4, Holmes 1-6 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 15-22 72

Georgetown 18 13 9 14 54
DePaul 21 18 18 15 72

3-Point Goals_Georgetown 6-17 (Ott 4-6, Ransom 0-1, Stimpson 0-4, Flaherty 0-2, Harmon 2-4), DePaul 7-24 (Bekelja 2-7, Church 2-4, Held 1-5, Morris 0-1, Rogers 1-1, Daninger 0-2, Holmes 1-4). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Ransom 2), DePaul 21 (Holmes 4). Fouled Out_DePaul Held. Rebounds_Georgetown 41 (Baur 5-9), DePaul 43 (Bekelja 5-12). Total Fouls_Georgetown 20, DePaul 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones